Ted Ginn Jr. says he'll race anyone for '$10K or better'

It wouldn't be the NFL offseason without one fast man putting out an amorphous challenge to other fast men.

This year the first candidate in the My Speed Is Faster Than Your Speed Challenge goes to 34-year-old Ted Ginn Jr.

The New Orleans Saints receiver said on "The Lefkoe Show" Thursday that he's willing to race anyone for "$10,000 or better" from "pole to pole"

"Where your check at?" Ginn told Adam Lefkoe he'd say to challengers, via Yahoo Sports. "I'm always down to do it. I've been running from light pole to light pole my whole life."

More than a dozen years ago, Ginn ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2007 NFL Scouting Combine while recovering from a sprained foot. He claims 4.22 is the fastest he'd ever been clocked.

No one questions whether Ginn, even as he reaches his mid-30s, is fast. He's plenty fast enough to burn cornerbacks -- even if he doesn't always corral the passes. Is he faster than the likes of track star Marquise Goodwin or Tyreek Hill? Perhaps someone will plop down $10K to find out.