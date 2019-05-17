Roundup: Ravens signing Shane Ray, Michael Floyd

The Baltimore Ravens are taking a flyer on some much-needed edge rushing help.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that, pending a physical, the Ravens will sign Shane Ray, per a source informed of the pact.

The Denver Broncos' former first-round pick entered the NFL in 2015 with high upside as an edge disruptor, but he disappointed and struggled through injuries in four seasons in the Mile High city. The Broncos declined his fifth-year option as a first-round pick a year ago.

An athletic edge rusher with bend, Ray couldn't stay on the field in Denver and didn't take advantage of one-on-one matchups opposite Von Miller. After a breakout 2016 campaign in which he played all 16 games for the only time in his career and generated eight sacks, it's all been downhill for Ray. He played in just 19 total tilts over the past two seasons and generated just two sacks (one in each season).

Perhaps a fresh start in a new system will help unleash the potential many scouts saw in the Missouri product when he entered the league.

Landing in Baltimore is a good spot for Ray to earn a chance to prove he belongs. Not only are the Ravens famous for churning out edge rushing talent, they have a massive hole at the position. Ray should provide depth in Baltimore and could compete for an increased role as the season progresses. The upside is big for the Ravens if Ray can stay healthy and finally reach his peak.

He won't be Baltimore's lone reclamation project. The Ravens signed journeyman wide receiver Michael Floyd, the team announced. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Floyd will join the squad on a one-year deal. He caught 10 passes last year for the Redskins. The former first-round pick will be playing for his fifth team since 2016.

Other news we are tracking around the league Friday:

1. The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson. The veteran wideout caught a career-high five touchdowns last year with the Vikings. He's also played for the 49ers, Falcons, Ravens and Redskins.

2. The New England Patriots are signing linebacker Brandon King to a two-year extension, a source told Rapoport. The core special teamer registered 12 tackles in 2018.