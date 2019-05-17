Matt Barkley tried to get a new contract in Bitcoin

Most free agents angle for multi-year deals or guaranteed dollars on the open market.

Matt Barkley was just hoping for more cryptocurrency.

The Buffalo Bills' backup asked his previous teams -- the 49ers and Bengals -- for a Bitcoin-based contract, according to Morgan Creek Digital's Anthony Popliano. Both teams reportedly declined.

NFL Quarterback @MattBarkley tried to get the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals to each pay his contracts in Bitcoin.



Neither would do it.



This is Barkley's modus operandi; he's a notorious cryptocurrency fan whose Twitter feed reads like something out of Silicon Valley.

Barkley's not the only NFL player intrigued by the blockchain industry, though. Chargers tackle Russell Okung and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman would be interested if teams entertained Bitcoin contracts.

Franchises invest billions to attract top talent every season. We might not be far off from that investment coming in $BTC.