Which NFL head coach has best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Seven current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl -- Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, Doug Pederson, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin and Jon Gruden. But what about the other 25 guys who are seeking the elusive Lombardi Trophy?

Andy Reid has been a head coach for 20 seasons and hasn't won a championship, while Jason Garrett and Ron Rivera are still ring hunting after being in their respective posts for eight seasons. Bruce Arians, Bill O'Brien, Mike Zimmer and Jay Gruden have logged five seasons as an NFL HC, and 18 others are either relatively young in their head-coaching careers or just starting out.

So, which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season?



David Carr

+ Follow On Twitter Minnesota's Mike Zimmer wins a title in his sixth season at the helm Mike Zimmer has helped build a championship-caliber roster in Minnesota, and this will be the season he and the long-suffering Mike Zimmer has helped build a championship-caliber roster in Minnesota, and this will be the season he and the long-suffering Vikings fans finish on top. The Vikings had one area in desperate need of improvement this offseason -- the offensive line -- and they made the necessary moves to piece together a unit that can protect Kirk Cousins and spearhead a rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook . This offense will undoubtedly be better with Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski running the show. Cousins played some of his best football in Washington under Kyle Shanahan, whose offense is a clone of Kubiak's. Kubiak won a ring as Denver's head coach in 2015, and now he helps Zim get his.



Jeremy Bergman

+ Follow On Twitter Sean McVay joins the likes of some all-time coaching greats with title It's a tough call to choose between the last two coaches to drop postseason games to the It's a tough call to choose between the last two coaches to drop postseason games to the Patriots -- Andy Reid and Sean McVay -- but I'll side with McVay here. Twenty-eight years Reid's junior, McVay has a better shot than the Chiefs ' skipper and other Lombardi-less head coaches, like Jason Garrett, Mike Zimmer, Dan Quinn and Anthony Lynn, to claim his first title this season. The Rams return essentially the same roster as their NFC title-winning unit from a year ago, save for interior losses on both sides of the line. The NFC West, though unpredictable, should be theirs, and the conference is deeper than it is top-heavy. It seems the odds are never in a Super Bowl loser's favor the season after coming up a win short of glory, but McVay has broken convention before.