Which NFL head coach has best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Seven current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl -- Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, Doug Pederson, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin and Jon Gruden. But what about the other 25 guys who are seeking the elusive Lombardi Trophy?

Andy Reid has been a head coach for 20 seasons and hasn't won a championship, while Jason Garrett and Ron Rivera are still ring hunting after being in their respective posts for eight seasons. Bruce Arians, Bill O'Brien, Mike Zimmer and Jay Gruden have logged five seasons as an NFL HC, and 18 others are either relatively young in their head-coaching careers or just starting out.

So, which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season?



David Carr

+ Follow On Twitter Minnesota's Mike Zimmer wins a title in his sixth season at the helm Mike Zimmer has helped build a championship-caliber roster in Minnesota, and this will be the season he and the long-suffering Mike Zimmer has helped build a championship-caliber roster in Minnesota, and this will be the season he and the long-suffering Vikings fans finish on top. The Vikings had one area in desperate need of improvement this offseason -- the offensive line -- and they made the necessary moves to piece together a unit that can protect Kirk Cousins and spearhead a rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook . This offense will undoubtedly be better with Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski running the show. Cousins played some of his best football in Washington under Kyle Shanahan, whose offense is a clone of Kubiak's. Kubiak won a ring as Denver's head coach in 2015, and now he helps Zim get his.