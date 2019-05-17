Veteran LB Pernell McPhee returning to Ravens

Pernell McPhee is headed back to the Ravens' nest.

The linebacker is returning to Baltimore, the team confirmed on Friday.

ESPN first reported the signing, which is reportedly a one-year deal.

A former Ravens fifth-round pick in 2011, McPhee rose up as a whirling dervish off the edge in four seasons in Baltimore, compiling 17 sacks as a rotational pass rusher.

He left the Ravens for a big-money payday from Chicago in 2015 where he lasted just three seasons into a five-year, $39 million contract. While productive when on the field, McPhee struggled to stay healthy, playing just 36 games in three seasons with the Bears.

Last season he signed with the Washington Redskins but played sparingly, appearing in 13 games, earning 197 total snaps, and compiling just 11 tackles and zero sacks.

At 30 years old, coming off an ineffective season with an injury history, it's questionable what McPhee has left in the tank at this stage of his career. The Ravens, however, are sorely in need of edge rushing help. Taking a flyer on a player who was productive for them in the past is a decent bet in a situational pass-rushing role.

In addition to McPhee, the Ravens signed edge rusher Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd on Friday.