Which last-place team is biggest sleeper heading into the 2019 NFL season?

Unpredictable AFC South leaves door open for Jaguars

How short our memories have become. Just 16 months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were running it up on the Killer Bs ... in Pittsburgh . Just eight months ago, the Blake Bortles-led Jags had the look of AFC favorites after stomping Tom Brady 's Patriots in Week 2 . Now, Jacksonville has swapped out Bortles for a Super Bowl MVP under center, and it still has most of the key pieces from its suffocating 2017 defense, even after the surprising news about Telvin Smith . Plus, the pass rush should get a boost from the selection of Josh Allen in this year's draft. Sure, the Jags are coming off an embarrassing 5-11 season, but in the Tom Coughlin Era, Part Deux-val, I see that campaign as an exception to the rule.The AFC South remains the most unpredictable division in football, even in 2019, when the Jags have been cast back to the land of forgotten franchises in favor of Andrew Luck 's Colts and Deshaun Watson 's Texans . As the postseason proved, those squads are flawed, just as much as or more so than Jacksonville. All four AFC South teams have made the playoffs once in the past two seasons. Why can't the Jags get back to the postseason this time around?