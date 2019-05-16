Roundup: WR Ricardo Louis (knee) to miss season

Receiver Ricardo Louis will miss his second straight season.

The Miami Dolphins, who signed the wideout last month, placed Louis on injured reserve, ending his 2019 campaign before it began.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Louis suffered a knee injury that forced him to be put on IR.

The former Cleveland Browns receiver, who started 12 games in his first two seasons and didn't miss a tilt, was out the entire 2018 season due to a neck injury. His plans of making a comeback in Miami were dashed before they got off the ground in 2019. The 25-year-old could try again in 2020 to revive his injury-ravaged career.

Other news we are tracking Thursday:

1. Dolphins also announced they signed center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller and linebacker Nate Orchard (of "Hard Knocks" acclaim). Miami waived/injured guard Isaac Asiata and waived center Kirk Barron.

2. New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine signed his rookie contract. The cornerback was shot in the rear end the night after being selected by Big Blue. He joined his teammates for the first time this week.

3. The Tennessee Titans signed former Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Tolliver. The 2018 undrafted rookie caught three passes while appearing in three games last season.

4. The Chicago Bears waived defensive back Jomon Dotson and signed offensive lineman Tommy Doles.