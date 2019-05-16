Seahawks' Ziggy Ansah has no timetable to be cleared

Questions persist about when new Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah will be cleared to participate in workouts.

The 29-year-old, who signed with the Seahawks last week, told Brock Huard and Mike Salk on 710 ESPN Seattle on Wednesday that he has no timetable for a return from a shoulder injury that dampened his market this offseason.

"You know, I'm just going to take it a day at a time," he said. "I don't have a timeline as of right now. I'm just waiting to see what the doctor is going to say, but until then, I'm putting in the work every day to get the body right."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that Ansah had a check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache and no structural issues were found. Per Rapoport, the current expectation is that Ansah would be ready by the middle of training camp. He'll likely start camp on the PUP list.

The shoulder issue caused some to shy away from the former fifth overall pick who has dealt with injury issues throughout his career. The pass rusher played just seven games in 2018 and hasn't played 16 games since 2015.

Ansah said waiting until May to sign a deal didn't come as a surprise given his shoulder injury.

"I knew what it was and I knew I wouldn't be picked early during free agency," he said. "I just had to exercise patience and I think it just happened at the right time."

Ansah lands on a Seattle defense that will provide him the opportunity to put up big numbers on his one-year, prove-it deal before hitting the open market again next offseason. First, he must get healthy.