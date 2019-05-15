Le'Veon Bell will do best for Jets like him or not

In the aftermath of a tumultuous day in Gotham, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell let his Twitter followers and the Gang Green faithful know, "Everyone has a job to do, and I'm gonna do mine whether people 'like' me or not."

With what has quickly become an infamous day in New York Jets chronicle turning to night, one of the franchise's newest additions weighed in Wednesday via social media.

General manager Mike Maccagnan, along with vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger, was fired on Wednesday with first-year head coach Adam Gase being promoted to interim GM and owner Christopher Johnson trying to explain the why and when of it all.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that reason for a divide between Gase and Maccagnan existed, in part, due to a disagreement on free-agent signings, notably linebacker C.J. Mosley and Bell. Gase was not on board with bringing on Bell or any back with a lofty contract.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl back chimed in with his thoughts.

"There's been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I've said and done, so I'm used to this," Bell, who held out all of the 2018 season with Pittsburgh, tweeted. "I don't jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me."

Shortly after, Bell followed with his second and final tweet on the subject.

"Even if reports are true, that won't stop me from doing what I came here to do ... everyone has a job to do, and I'm gonna do mine whether people "like" me or not," he tweeted. "I'm here to win football games."

Bell has created a bit of a stir already as he's elected to forego any voluntary appearances at Jets practices after a season away from Steelers activities.

Gase has downplayed Bell's absence, though he also downplayed any rift between him and Maccagnan.

However, Bell appears driven to succeed whether his coach is his biggest fan or not. At least that's what he's tweeting, anyway.

Perhaps the fun in New York is just getting going.