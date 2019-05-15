LB Ketner Kupp, Cooper's brother, signs with Rams

There's now a Kupple on the Los Angeles Rams roster.

Linebacker Ketner Kupp, an undrafted free agent, has signed with the Rams, the team announced on its official Twitter account Wednesday.

Kupp is the younger brother of current Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, a two-year pro for Los Angeles whose season was cut short due to a torn ACL in 2018.

Like his brother, Ketner attended Eastern Michigan. The 6-foot, 225-pound backer played in 48 college games and tallied 267 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and three sacks.

Previously, the younger Kupp tried out for the NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers, but did not catch on. Now he has with the reigning NFC champions, whose Kupp now runneth over with two third-generation NFL players, as they are the sons of former NFL player Craig Kupp and the grandsons of former NFLer Jake Kupp.