Watch Marcus Peters deliver the best weather report ever

A news station in Honolulu brought Marcus Peters in to play some weather man coverage.

He locked it down like a wide receiver at the LA Coliseum.

Watch the Rams' two-time Pro Bowler deliver what quite possibly could be the greatest weather report of all time, courtesy of Hawaii News Now and Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

View this post on Instagram Bringing you that forecast... like only the Juiceman can. A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman) on May 14, 2019 at 10:28pm PDT

When Peters is done surfing, he better have five missed calls from the Weather Channel.

Let's see your local meteorologist dominate a green screen like that. Let's see them end their segments with a "hell naw." He's a natural.

Peters' performance demands an encore. He should be available in late August -- when the Rams host the Cowboys in Honolulu for a preseason game.

Have your people call Peters' people, Hawaii News Now. Give your viewers what they want.