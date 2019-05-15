Collins on Dwayne Haskins: 'We just stole the best QB'

Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins knows rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins well.

They share the same agent, after all, so the two got to know each other during the pre-draft process and Collins is happy to have Haskins, the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, as a teammate.

The early part of the draft, though, provided some anxious moments for Collins when considering his former team, the New York Giants, picked sixth and was in the market for a quarterback.

But the Giants took Daniel Jones, and the rest is history.

"I thought he was going to the Giants, honestly," Collins said on the latest RapSheet + Friends podcast show. "That's who I thought they were going to get, that's who I thought they needed, and they decided to go elsewhere. When I saw we picked him up, I was like, we just stole the best quarterback."

While it remains to be seen which rookie signal-caller of the 2019 NFL Draft has the best career considering the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray as the first overall pick, Collins won't hide his enthusiasm over Haskins.

"I'm excited to have him," Collins said. "I know the organization is and other teams are going to be afraid of him."