Cowboys DE Taco Charlton underwent ankle scope

Dallas Cowboys former first-round pick Taco Charlton enters a pivotal season coming off surgery.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the edge rusher underwent an ankle scope and should be good to go by camp, per a source informed of the situation.

News of the minor surgery came after Charlton posted a picture on Twitter of himself in a boot.

Another minor setback but we working to get back right over here no let off the gas! pic.twitter.com/u01EkvcPYT â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) May 14, 2019

Charlton, the former No. 28 pick in 2017, is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons to open his career. He's compiled just four total sacks in 27 contests, including seven starts. Injuries limited him to 11 games in 2018 with one sack. He played just 26 total defensive snaps in two playoff games and didn't record a stat.

The offseason surgery might not be a big deal in the grand scope, but it's not an ideal start for a former first-round pick who needs a blow-up season.