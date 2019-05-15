Niners expected to sign TE Levine Toilolo

The San Francisco 49ers are poised to add more depth at the tight end position.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Niners are expected to sign Levine Toilolo today, per a source informed of the situation, pending a physical.

A former fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2013, Toilolo spent the 2018 campaign in Detroit. The 27-year-old compiled 21 catches for 263 yards and one touchdown, but became the Lions top tight end by the end of the season.

Lacking speed to generate big plays, Toilolo can still provide a big-bodied target who can get open underneath with his 6-foot-8 frame.

Toilolo is familiar with coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, having worked with the play-caller in Atlanta. The signing continues a trend of the 49ers gobbling up former Falcons players.

The veteran will provide depth behind Pro Bowler George Kittle and battle for backup snaps with Garrett Celek and rookie Kaden Smith as a pass-catching option at tight end in San Francisco.