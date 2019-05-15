Jags' Campbell, Jack support Telvin Smith's decision

In the immediate aftermath of Telvin Smith's decision to step away from football, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone hadn't gotten in touch with his starting linebacker.

At least two teammates, however, have checked in with Smith: veteran leaders Calais Campbell and Myles Jack.

"I was able to speak to him a little bit you know and that was good for me," Campbell said, via The Florida Times Union. "He's an incredible guy, knows the game of football. When he says he needs a moment, needs some time, you have to respect that. This is guy that dedicated his life to the game and has for a long time. I'm here for him."

"We've had communication," Jack added. "On my end, everything is clear. I completely understand where he's coming from and I think on his end there's more important things he needs to take care of in his life than the game of football, which I respect. I think that's great because it's hard for a lot of people to walk away from this game. The way he's doing it on his own terms, you got to respect it. I'm definitely going to miss him out there."

Smith, who turned 28 years old on April 11, plans to sit out the 2019 campaign to focus on his health and family.

There are many more facets to the story to be told, but Smith getting support from two important Jags defensive players is a notable step in Jacksonville moving forward without their starting weakside linebacker this season.