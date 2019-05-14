Colts LB Darius Leonard recovering from ankle surgery

The Defensive Rookie of the Year is on the mend.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters that first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard underwent ankle surgery last week and faces a six-week recovery, per the team's website.

Given that timetable, the linebacker will likely miss all of organized team activities, which begin next Tuesday, and mandatory minicamp, but should be ready to return for the start of training camp in late July.

Leonard initially suffered the ankle injury in Indy's Week 3 loss to the Houston Texans. The issue apparently persisted throughout the season but did not hinder him from earning DROY honors.

It'd be a shame if Leonard was hamstrung entering the second year of what portends to be a prodigious career in Indianapolis. The 2018 second-round pick was a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine in his rookie season, starting 17 games, including the postseason, and recording a league-high 111 solo tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in the regular season.

Leonard isn't the only Colts player struggling through an injury this offseason. Breakout tight end Eric Ebron is recovering from groin surgery after catching a career-high 13 touchdowns and playing a career-high 18 games in 2018, Ballard said.

The tight end could be limited over the next few weeks but should also be available for training camp.

In other injury news from Ballard, the Colts expect redshirt rookie Deon Cain (ACL) to be available by training camp, though the receiver won't be fully healthy until midway through the regular season. Tight end Jack Doyle (hip) will also be good to go by training camp. Star wideout T.Y. Hilton will return to form slowly as Indy enters training camp as he recovers from ankle injuries that slowed him down the stretch.