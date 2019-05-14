DDFP: Should veteran QBs mentor rookies & GoT recap

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Lindsay Rhodes to tackle the game of football and the game of life. First up, they get into Joe Flacco saying his job isn't to mentor rookie Drew Lock (4:15). Next, the duo debates which team they want to see on HBO's Hard Knocks since the final four candidates have been released (19:45) and in honor of the NBA Draft Lottery, what's their favorite sporting event where no sports are played (27:13)? Lastly, Shek, Lindsay and Eddie Spaghetti recap the penultimate episode of Game Of Thrones (36:10).

