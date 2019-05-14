Vikings sign No. 18 overall pick Garrett Bradbury

The Minnesota Vikings inked first-round center Garrett Bradbury.

The team announced that the No. 18 overall pick signed his four-year rookie contract Tuesday. As with all first-round picks, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

"It's awesome to get it done," Bradbury said, via the team's official website. "It's done. ... I'm a Viking. It's good that I can put this to rest and get back to football."

Minnesota had to move some money around to sign Bradbury to his rookie contract. The Vikings, who are right up against the cap, moved $2.15 million of linebacker Eric Kendricks' $4.15 million base salary into a signing bonus in 2019, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Terms of Bradbury's deal are not yet known.

The North Carolina State product won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center and received first-team All-ACC and Associated Press All-American honors in 2018.

The addition of the talented, athletic pivot fills a massive hole in the middle of the Vikings offensive line. He should immediately slide into the starting rotation and improve a Minnesota O-line that, as a group, has been a sieve for years.