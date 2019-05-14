Andy Levitre announces retirement after 10 seasons

Guard Andy Levitre has decided now is the time to officially hang up his cleats.

Levitre, who missed 14 games in 2018 with a torn triceps, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he was retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL.

"Unfortunately, due to injury my body won't allow me to continue any longer," Levitre wrote. "Thank you to my wife and children, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all of the fans who have supported me on this journey. ... I hope you all have enjoyed my career as much as I have."

Before the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Levitre was a model of durability, starting 16 games in eight consecutive seasons. He first tore his triceps in 2017, and then suffered the same injury last year.

The 6-foot-2, 303-pound Levitre, who turns 33 on May 15, originally entered the league in 2009 with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent four seasons (2009-12) before signing with the Tennessee Titans. After two seasons with the Titans (2013-14), Levitre joined the Falcons in 2015.

Levite took a moment to reflect on his playing career in the social media post, recalling fond memories of visiting colleges with his grandfather in pursuit of a dream.

"Although I may not have been able to reach all of my goals as an athlete, I can end this chapter of my life knowing I gave the game of football everything I had," Levite wrote. "I have memories that will last me a life time. I met my wife while I was playing in Buffalo. I fell in love with the city of Nashville while playing for the Titans. I also had to rush out after my first playoff game with the Falcons to attend the birth of my first child."

Levitre finishes his career appearing in 143 games, all starts.