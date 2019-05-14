Cowboys DT Tyrone Crawford faces misdemeanor charge

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford has been charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly following an incident at a bar in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Online records show that Crawford was charged via summons on March 28 and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on April 12.

Per an affidavit, Crawford was charged with affray at Coyote Ugly in Panama City Beach on March 15. Crawford was accused of throwing a punch at an individual and instigating a fight. After being removed from the bar, Crawford also hit and threw punches at security personnel and charged at a police officer restraining one of Crawford's party members.

The police report was filed on March 20 and a summons was issued to Crawford the following week.

Crawford has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 13.

The defensive tackle, 29, is entering his eighth season in the league. Crawford has two years left on a five-year extension he signed with Dallas in 2015.

Crawford was an integral part of the Cowboys' front seven in 2018, totaling a career-high 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in 15 games played.