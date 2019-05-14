Who wants to play 'Ultimate Tag' with the Watt brothers?

Only a few unlucky 90's kids from the Waukesha, Wisc. playgrounds know how the Watt Boys like to play tag.

But that's about to change.

Coming to FOX in early 2020: 'Ultimate Tag,' as produced and hosted by NFL brothers J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt.

Very excited to finally be able to announce a project that I have executive produced and also hosted, along with my brothers @DerekWatt34 & @_TJWatt.



âUltimate Tagâ takes a childhood game to extreme levels, with insane obstacles & incredible athletes. Coming in early 2020. pic.twitter.com/4LmkJY5Xqe â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 13, 2019

Credit the Brothers Watt for jumping on the adult tag craze while it's hot. The childhood game was the topic of a 2018 film featuring Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner.

Take a look at the world's first professional tag league, World Chase Tag, too. It looks extreme.

Now, J.J., T.J., and Derek are 'it.' The future of the game rests on their shoulders.

"Everyone has played (tag)," J.J. Watt said on Instagram. "Everyone knows that panicked feeling of being chased. Now imagine doing it with crazy obstacles (and) professionals running you down -- and all on national TV."