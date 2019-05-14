Cowboys OC wants to 'present things in different ways'

During the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have consistently suggested the changes in the coaching staff could jumpstart the offensive operation.

The move to tap first-time play-caller Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and add QB coach Jon Kitna comes with some risk.

The realistic expectations that the Cowboys will be a different offense in 2019, however, should be tempered. Dallas will remain Ezekiel Elliott-centric. The biggest hope is that a full year with Amari Cooper and the potential return of center Travis Frederick could allow the Cowboys to be more proficient in what they want to accomplish. If Moore adds more subtle creativity to the operation, it could pay big dividends.

"I think the beauty of our current roster is we have a lot of versatility," Moore said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We have guys that can kind of line up in a lot of different places.

"Hopefully we can be multiple and present things in different ways, and at the end of the day, still have our foundation and our philosophy. You can run similar plays, just out of a lot of different looks."

The Cowboys didn't do a ton to upgrade the offense around Zeke, Cooper, and QB Dak Prescott. Veteran tight end Jason Witten returns after a year in the broadcast booth with questions about how much he has left in the tank. Randall Cobb replaces Cole Beasley as a slot receiver. Third-round guard Connor McGovern gives the O-line depth. And the additions of backup running backs Tony Pollard and Mike Weber could make the backfield more versatile.

The biggest difference between Moore's operation and Scott Linehan's might be the new OC's willingness to listen to player suggestions.

"At the end of the day, work together with everyone," Moore said. "I think that includes the coaching staff, obviously coach [Jason] Garrett and the rest of the staff. I think you also got to get some input from the players. It doesn't mean you have to go down those roads all the time, but I think it's important that when a player believes in something and they're pretty [convinced] on it, usually they find a way to make it work.

"I think it's a collaborative effort. It includes everyone. That's part of this thing. We just got to get on the field together and start doing stuff, and then things evolve and take it where you want to take it at that point."