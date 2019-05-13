2013 first-round QB EJ Manuel retires from NFL

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback EJ Manuel has called it a career after five professional seasons.

The former first-rounder retired from the NFL, according to the NFL Transactions report.

The 29-year-old Manuel never lived up to his potential as the 16th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft with the Buffalo Bills.

He started 10 games in his rookie season, and then was benched in favor of Kyle Orton in 2014. Manuel never regained the full-time starting job in his final two seasons in Buffalo before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2017. The Raiders parted ways with him in September 2018, leading to Manuel joining the Chiefs in February.

On his career, Manuel appeared in 30 games with 18 starts, completing 343 of 590 passes for 3,767 yards and 20 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He posted a 6-12 record as a starter and a 77.1 passer rating.

With Manuel's retirement, the Chiefs will enter organized team activities with five quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton, and rookies Kyle Shurmur and T.J. Linta.