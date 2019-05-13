Free-agent QB Geno Smith scheduled to visit Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith's search for a new home continues in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled Wednesday to host Smith on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Rapoport adds there are not contract talks as of yet.

The Seahawks' quarterback position behind Wilson currently has Paxton Lynch and rookie Taryn Christion.

And with Wilson entrenched as the starter, Smith would come in to compete as a backup in the event of a signing. Smith has served in a backup role over the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and the tail end of his time with the New York Jets.

Smith originally entered the league in 2013 as a second-round pick with the Jets and his career began as a starter. Ineffective play, however, eventually led to his current status.

On his career, Smith has appeared in 40 games with 31 starts. He has completed 523 of 906 passes for 6,182 yards and 29 touchdowns against 39 interceptions for a career 72.7 passer rating.