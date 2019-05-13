Bills sign veteran TE Lee Smith to three-year contract

The Buffalo Bills have reshaped the tight end position during the offseason through free agency and the draft, and now bring back a familiar player to help out.

The Bills announced on Monday that they've signed Lee Smith to a three-year deal. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith's deal is worth $9 million.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Smith returns for a second tour of duty in Buffalo. He originally entered the league in 2011 as a fifth-round pick with the New England Patriots before being waived, which led to the Bills claiming him. Smith played four seasons in Buffalo (2011-14) before spending the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders (2015-18).

Smith, 31, won't turn head with his overall production -- 56 career catches for 392 yards and seven touchdowns in 107 games -- but he's known more for his blocking ability.

The Bills are also likely counting on Smith as a veteran leader among a young tight end corps when considering the team added rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney in the 2019 draft. Buffalo also signed Tyler Kroft and Jake Fisher, both of whom are 26 years old, in free agency.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has focused on bolstering the offense throughout the offseason to provide more weapons and stability around second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

The team has added wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, running back Frank Gore, center Mitch Morse and LaAdrian Waddle, among others. Taking care of the tight end group is but one piece to the overall puzzle on what should be an improved offensive unit in 2019.