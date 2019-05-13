Aaron Rodgers makes epic 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Pay close attention to the second-to-last episode of HBO's megaseries, Game of Thrones.
You'll notice a dragon. A few crumbling buildings. And one legendary Packers passer pulling off the ultimate quarterback sneak.
Incredible performance tonight by Mr @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/NnETtVWkFiâ Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2019
Rodgers is no stranger to the Seven Kingdoms. He's a confirmed super fan who tweets more about Thrones than he does about almost anything else.
Can't wait for Game of Thrones to come back. #winteriscomingâ Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 5, 2014
24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood #â Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019
It's a dream come true for the two-time NFL MVP, according to this 2018 interview on The Dan Patrick Show.
That he made it with an episode to spare should rank up there with his other last-second exploits.