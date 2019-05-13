Aaron Rodgers makes epic 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Pay close attention to the second-to-last episode of HBO's megaseries, Game of Thrones.

You'll notice a dragon. A few crumbling buildings. And one legendary Packers passer pulling off the ultimate quarterback sneak.

Rodgers is no stranger to the Seven Kingdoms. He's a confirmed super fan who tweets more about Thrones than he does about almost anything else.

It's a dream come true for the two-time NFL MVP, according to this 2018 interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

That he made it with an episode to spare should rank up there with his other last-second exploits.