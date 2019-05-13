Roundup: Eagles re-sign guard Stefen Wisniewski

Stefen Wisniewski is back in Philly and ready to party.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've re-signed the veteran guard to a one-year deal. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the contract is worth $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives.

Hey Philly...IâM BACK!



And I chose to sign in a tuxedo T-shirt because I wanted to be formal, but also Iâm here to party...on Broad Street...in early February...for another SB parade...



Letâs GOOOOO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUm7lmOhlq â Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) May 13, 2019

The Eagles declined the 30-year-olds $3.7 million option back in March. Now, they get him back at a fraction of the cost.

Wisniewski started seven games for the Eagles in 2018 on an injury-ravaged offensive line. The guard has started at least six games in each of his three seasons in Philly, including all three playoff games during the Eagles' Super Bowl run two years ago.

With projected starter Brandon Brooks coming off an Achilles tear, Wisniewski should spend the offseason working with the starters before becoming an all-purpose interior plug-and-play backup option once Brooks returns.

Re-upping the versatile Wisniewski provides the Eagles some much needed veteran depth on an o-line that got ripped up by injury last season.

Here are other moves we're tracking around the league Monday:

1. The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Cody Hollister, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Titans also signed former Iowa State corner D'Andre Payne following rookie tryouts this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Per Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed undrafted free agent offensive lineman Damien Prince after rookie tryouts over the weekend.

3. The Cleveland Browns announced they've signed undrafted free agent running back L.J. Scott, formerly of Michigan State. In a corresponding move, the Browns waived running back Devante Mays.