Bears' Mike Davis buys mom a house on Mother's Day

Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis once cited his mother's eviction as the reason he turned pro. This Mother's Day, Davis wanted to make sure that didn't happen again.

Davis surprised his mother on Sunday with a new house on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day Mom, I love you so much," Davis wrote on Instagram. "I remember when I was younger, we moved every year to a new place. Days you didn't eat but made sure we ate. I love you. Enjoy your house. (BTW I did cry but nobody got it on camera, Thank God)"

When the 26-year-old left South Carolina early to enter the NFL Draft in 2015, he cited helping his mother as the main impetus. After being drafted in the fourth round, Davis told Niners Nation he decided to leave school early because his mom had just got evicted and had nowhere else to turn.

"...I wanted what's best for my mom. I didn't care about all the outside stuff. I just wanted a better living for my mom," Davis said at the time. "She's the reason why I'm here, so of course I'm going to take care of her."

Davis has fought and scrapped to keep his NFL career alive since going pro, coming off career highs in games played (15), attempts (112), yards (514) and TDs (4) last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Davis signed a two year, $6 million contract in Chicago this offseason, worth a max value of $7 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, with $3 million guaranteed. His first real big pro payday.

Four years after going pro, Davis made sure his mother would see no more eviction notices.