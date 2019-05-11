Roundup: OL Mike Remmers signing with Giants

In hopes of improving an often-porous offensive line, the New York Giants are signing Mike Remmers, his agent announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Remmers was previously a starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams.

Having played right and left tackle and most recently right guard, Remmers will be moving back to right tackle, his agent added. Remmers started all 16 games for the Vikings last season.

Here are other transactions from Saturday.

1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed undrafted rookie free agent running back Tony Brooks-James. In a corresponding move, the team announced it had waived injured running back Jeremy Langford.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of four draft picks on Saturday: linebacker Drue Tranquill (fourth round), quarterback Easton Stick (fifth round), linebacker Emeke Egbule (sixth round) and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (seventh round).

3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Spencer Schnell, an undrafted free agent who tried out at their rookie camp, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Schnell's late father Dave was a quarterback and had a brief stint with the Bills.