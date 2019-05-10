Tony Romo has best PGA Tour round but misses cut

It was a good day of golf for Tony Romo, even if he didn't quite cut it.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned NFL analyst shot a 3-over 74 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday. That left him 8 over for the tournament and well below the cut line -- he tied for 148th in the event, which began with 156 players.

But this also marked the best 18 holes he's played in his third sponsor's exemption over the last two years. Fitting that it happened at Trinity Forest in Dallas, after two previous two PGA Tour starts in the Dominican Republic.

Romo was 1 under after 10 holes, mirroring his superb front nine performance in Round 1 when he was 2 under through seven after chipping in an eagle. A pair of double bogeys did him in Thursday. On Friday, he shot 5 over between holes 11-15. His low for the tourney was 4 over; his high was 9 over.

After hitting just six fairways and eight greens in Thursday's first round, Romo hit nine of 14 fairways and 11 greens Friday.

The next step for Romo is to play a complete round -- two of them, really -- as he aspires to play into his first weekend of a PGA tourney. He's expected to participate in a U.S. Open local qualifier Monday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.