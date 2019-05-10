ATN Podcast: Marriage Prospects for NFL Couples

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler bring you all the latest news around the NFL, including the Seahawks parting ways with Doug Baldwin (6:14) but adding Ziggy Ansah (10:32). In the fish tank we learn that Xavien Howard is expected to sign a 5-year, $76.5 million dollar extension (17:25). With Wess and Lakisha's wedding right around the corner, the heroes take a look at marriage prospects for NFL couples (30:15) and are joined by a special guest to close out the show. (49:51).

LISTEN to the podcast below: