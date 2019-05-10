Kliff Kingsbury: 'I'm not sure' if Patrick Peterson will attend OTAs

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is unsure if perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will attend upcoming OTAs after skipping previously held voluntary workouts. The latter workouts resume Monday.

"I'm not sure about OTAs," Kingsbury said. "Everything is voluntary."

There has been no reason revealed as to why Peterson has not attended voluntary workouts. He has removed much of his social media posts that are related to the Cardinals, prompting speculation that there is friction between Peterson and the team.

The Cardinals do have a mandatory minicamp June 11-13 and Peterson could be fined if he opts not to attend.

