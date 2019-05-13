All five of the quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft made at least seven starts during their rookie campaigns. As starters, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson led the first-year QBs with six wins apiece, followed by Buffalo's Josh Allen with five, the New York Jets' Sam Darnold with four, and Josh Rosen (then with Arizona) totaled three wins.

The experience these players gained in Year 1, as well as the offseason acquisitions made by their teams, play a big role in the increased expectations for the QBs, including Rosen, who will compete for the starting job after being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

So, which 2018 first-round quarterback will win the most games in 2019?