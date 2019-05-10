Roundup: Pats to sign Dontrelle Inman to 1-year deal

The New England Patriots' wide receiver group just got a little more crowded.

The Patriots are signing veteran wideout Dontrelle Inman to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Financial details were not disclosed.

How Inman fits in New England is yet to be determined given the current receiving corps, which includes Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, rookie N'Keal Harry, Demaryius Thomas, Maurice Harris and Braxton Berrios, among others.

But if the Patriots are looking to add even more experience, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Inman certainly fits the bill.

Inman, 30, spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League (2012-13) before joining the Chargers in 2014. The Chargers then traded Inman to the Chicago Bears in October 2017 and he played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

On his NFL career, Inman has appeared in 58 games with 34 starts, totaling 158 catches for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 2016 with the Chargers when he started all 16 games and produced career highs in catches (58), yards receiving (810), touchdowns (4) and targets (97).

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Friday:

1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebacker Kendell Beckwith on the reserve/non-football injury list on Friday, the team announced. Beckwith missed the entire 2018 season with an ankle injury.

2. The Houston Texans announced two moves Friday, placing linebacker Duke Ejiofor on injured reserve and waiving safety Mike Tyson. Houston selected Ejiofor in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.