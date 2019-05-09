DDFP: David Carr talks Raiders; Handsome Hank a Fins fan again

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by David Carr and Handsome Hank as he makes his return from Germany. The guys first hear an update from David on the Oakland Raiders and his brother Derek, as the new and improved team came away from the NFL Draft with three first round selections (2:35). Next, Handsome Hank talks about the Josh Rosen trade and why it has made him a Miami Dolphins fan again (9:50). Then, Shek asks Hank & David about their list of the 12 best quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era (25:00). Finally, the show wraps up with some ThiccCast food talk between Eddie Spaghetti and the guys (55:50), plus some thoughts on Game of Thrones as it heads to its final two episodes (1:07:25).

