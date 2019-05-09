New England Patriots sign TE Benjamin Watson

Print
  • By Herbie Teope
More Columns >

Tight end Benjamin Watson's visit with the New England Patriots turned out to be a positive one.

Watson came out of retirement and signed a deal in New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The team later made the news official.

The 38-year-old Watson spent the 2018 season with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal. He announced his retirement in late December before this current development.

The signing reunites Watson with head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots originally selected Watson as a first-round pick in the 2004 draft and he played six seasons in New England before leaving after the 2009 season to join the Cleveland Browns. Watson played three seasons (2010-12) in Cleveland before his first stint with the Saints (2013-15). He then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 for two seasons before returning to New Orleans last year.

Adding Watson makes sense given the Patriots have a need at the tight end position in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

While Watson won't come close to matching Gronkowski's lost production, he provides a veteran presence and depth for the tight end group.

On his career, Watson has appeared in 195 games with 135 starts, totaling 530 catches for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Print
"Landon Collins was 'heartbroken' to leave Gia..."