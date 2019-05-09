Benjamin Watson intends to unretire, visit Patriots

Tight end Benjamin Watson's time away from the football field could prove short.

Watson intends to come out of retirement and is paying a free-agent visit Thursday with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 38-year-old Watson spent the 2018 season with the New Orleans Saints after signing a three-year deal. He announced his retirement in late December.

A potential signing in New England would reunite Watson with head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots originally selected Watson as a first-round pick in the 2004 draft and he played six seasons in New England before leaving after the 2009 season.

The Patriots also have a need at the tight end position given the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

While Watson even in his prime won't come close to matching Gronkowski's lost production, he would provide a veteran presence and depth for the tight end group.