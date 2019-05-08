Dad thanks 49ers rookie Greenlaw for saving daughter

Dre Greenlaw doesn't need football to prove he's a difference-making defender.

Just ask Gerry Dales, a thankful father who says the 49ers rookie linebacker saved his daughter's life at a University of Arkansas frat party in 2015.

If the 49ers did their pre-draft research, they know their fifth-round rookie linebacker is a hero.

Dre Greenlaw was drafted in the 5th round by the SF 49ers. I want to tell you a little story about him. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

My daughter went to a college party when she was freshman. She knew very few people at the party, and also didn't have a ton of experience drinking.



Someone slipped something into her drink when she wasn't paying attention. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

Dre was also a freshman. And he knew my daughter from high school. And he did *not* know the guy who was all over her. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

And when that guy tried to steer my daughter out the front door, he stopped the guy and said "she's not going anywhere." â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

He was a starter on the Razorbacks. His place was not secure. He was underage and at a kegger. He wasn't drinking, but if there was a fight he was risking getting thrown off the team. In some ways, he was risking everything. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

And he risked it for my daughter. The guy backed down, and no one saw him again. No one at the party seemed to know who he was, and my daughter and her friends never saw him again. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

I didn't ever tell this story, because maybe someone would say "oh, he shouldn't have been at that party." Maybe not. But he had my daughter's back, and for that I will always owe him.



So, do me a favor. Root for Dre. He's a good kid with a good heart. â Gerry (@GerryDales) April 27, 2019

Greenlaw confirmed the amazing story at 49ers rookie minicamp.

Greenlaw told reporters he "(felt he needed) to kind of step in." He might've saved Meghan's life by acting on that instinct.

"At the time, regardless of if it was my friend or not, you have got to watch out when you're going to frat places," Greenlaw said. "Not saying that Arkansas is bad for it, but it happens. And I'm just thankful that I was there to help."