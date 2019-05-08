ATN Podcast: Top offenses rankings; new NFL slogans

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal are joined by "Handsome Hank" Henry Hodgson to come up with some new slogans for the NFL that will unite overseas fans. (02:46) The heroes bring you the latest news including Jason Pierre-Paul's neck injury from a single car accident, (17:00) and the Patriots signing Jared Veldheer to an unsettled offensive line. (20:04). Chris Wesseling's top offenses rankings hits the scene with fire, (25:24) and Conor Orr breaks down the demise of the AAF (41:55).

