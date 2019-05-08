Seahawks are front-runner to sign DE Ezekiel Ansah

Could Ezekiel Ansah be heading to the Pacific Northwest?

The Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the front-runner to sign the free-agent defensive end, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

No contract has been signed yet, however, and the Buffalo Bills also remain interested in Ansah, Rapoport added.

Seattle was one of four teams to express interest in Ansah after the start of free agency. The former Lions pass rusher visited the Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints before taking a trip to the Emerald City last Monday.

One of the top remaining free agents available, along with Ndamukong Suh and Morris Claiborne, Ansah sat idly by while top pass rushers like Trey Flowers, Justin Houston and Sheldon Richardson all received deals of varying lengths early in free agency.

Ansah was held back from finding a landing spot by a shoulder issue that has limited the defensive end for nearly a year. In March, Rapoport reported that prospective suitors wanted more information on the 30-year-old's surgically repaired shoulder before signing him.

Two weeks ago, Rapoport added that Ansah recently had a check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. While the doctor found no structural issues with Ansah's shoulder, the defensive end still needed to rebuild strength. Rapoport said Ansah should be cleared by mid-August, or right in the middle of training camp.

If Ansah joins the Seahawks, he figures to be one of the replacements for Frank Clark, whom Seattle traded to Kansas City for a first-round pick that the 'Hawks used on TCU defensive end L.J. Collier.

Drafted by the Lions with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Ansah battled injuries and inconsistent play in six seasons with Detroit. He left the Motor City with 48 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 110 QB hits.