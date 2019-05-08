Ted Thompson diagnosed with autonomic disorder

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed Wednesday that he suffers from an autonomic disorder and said his health contributed to him stepping down following the 2017 season.

Thompson, who was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame over the weekend, issued a statement through the Packers' official website.

"I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder," Thompson said. "I feel that it's important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)."

Thompson, who served as the Packers general manager from 2005 to 2017, said the discussion on his status occurred as his season at his former position progressed.

"Late in the 2017 season, Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers," Thompson said in the statement. "At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager. In consultation with team physician Dr. John Gray, I began a complete health evaluation that has included second opinions over the last year from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic and the UT Southwestern Medical Center."

According to the Mayo Clinic's website, "autonomic nerve disorders (dysautonomia) refer to disorders of autonomic nervous system (ANS). ... Symptoms are wide-ranging and can include problems with the regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions. Other symptoms include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out (syncope), weakness, and cognitive impairment."

Thompson first joined the Packers front office in 1992 as the assistant director of pro personnel and went on to serve as director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel from 1993 to 1999.

He then joined former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren in 2000 with the Seattle Seahawks, where Thompson served as the vice president of football operations until 2004 when he rejoined the Packers as general manager.

With the Packers as general manager, Thompson helped build a roster that became a perennial playoff contender every season and won Super Bowl XLV.

Thompson currently serves as a senior advisor to football operations in Green Bay's player personnel department.

"I want to thank Dr. Gray, the medical professionals, the Green Bay Packers and my family for all that they have done and continue to do for me," Thompson said. "It was a tremendous honor to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this past weekend. The Green Bay community and the fans of the Packers have always been and will continue to be very special to me. It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder.

"Finally, I'd like to ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family as we move forward."