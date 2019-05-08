Former All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thomas joins NFL Network

Former All-Pro offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas, has joined NFL Network, it was announced today.

In his new role, Thomas (@joethomas73) joins NFL Network's on-location pregame and postgame shows for the 13 Thursday Night Football games during the 2019 season, which kicks off Thursday, September 12 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, Thomas will appear on NFL Network's expansive coverage of such events as Super Bowl LIV, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft, as well as various NFL Network programs such as NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.

"I am thrilled to join NFL Network and Thursday Night Football," Thomas said. "Throughout my playing career, I quickly realized there are few events which can rival the excitement and action of primetime NFL games, and having the chance to be a part of that atmosphere each week is something I greatly look forward to."

A 10-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Thomas played 11 seasons with the Browns after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. During his first 10 seasons with the Browns, Thomas played in every game and never missed a snap, having earned the starting left tackle job as a rookie. In his final season, Thomas' streak of consecutive snaps played ended at 10,363, which is the longest streak recorded since snaps played were counted. Thomas announced his retirement following the 2017 NFL season. During the 2018 season, the Browns added the number 10,363 to the Ring of Honor, commemorating Thomas' milestone consecutive snaps played streak.

A Wisconsin native, Thomas played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2003-06. During his time at the University of Wisconsin, Thomas earned first-team All-American honors in 2006 and won the Outland Trophy as college football's top interior lineman.

Currently, Thomas hosts The ThomaHawk Show podcast along with former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.