Roundup: Free-agent Bilal Powell (neck) fully cleared

The free-agent pool at the running back position just got a little deeper.

Teams around the league were informed in a letter that running back Bilal Powell was fully cleared from a neck injury, which was once thought to threaten his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Powell, who spent eight seasons with the New York Jets, is healthy after suffering the injury in Week 7 and said he's "really looking forward to getting back to work," Rapoport added.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Powell, who turns 31 on Oct. 27, could draw attention from teams in need of an experienced all-purpose running back.

Powell has appeared in 96 games with 37 starts on his career, totaling 3,446 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 791 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He can also help a team in the passing game, evidenced by 204 career catches for 1,567 and four touchdowns on 297 targets.

His best season came in 2016 when he amassed 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (722 yards rushing).

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Stacy Keely, the team announced. Keely attended the team's rookie tryout last weekend.