Sean McVay says he over-prepared for Super Bowl

From an ability to recall plays from years ago to reciting an opponent's roster during a press conference, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is widely regarded as one of the NFL's brightest minds.

McVay, however, admitted that he fell victim to one of his strongest attributes during Super Bowl LIII's loss to the New England Patriots by watching too much film and overanalyzing the opponent ahead of the matchup.

"In the back of my mind, [when making the Super Bowl game plan back in L.A.], I operated knowing I had another week," McVay said, via Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated. "That urgency to completely finalize the game plan wasn't quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process."

With idle hands, McVay decided to watch every Patriots game from the 2018 regular season, and then the postseason. He also watched New England's last two Super Bowl appearances.

The grueling process provided a sense of information overload.

"You have so much time that you can over-prepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there," McVay said. "I watched every game from New England's season. You see stuff that worked in, say, Week 3, but you forget about the amount of stuff that's taken place since Week 3. You can watch so much film that you lose perspective. You have 18 games of film you can pore over. And then I even watched the Philly and Atlanta Super Bowls closely."

Ultimately, McVay has remained steadfast in giving plenty of credit to the Patriots while placing the blame of the 13-3 loss on himself.

But if he had to do it all over again, the Rams head coach would take a few moments to absorb what it meant to make it to the championship game.

"I didn't appreciate it," McVay said. "I think there's a lot to be said for the journey, and I appreciated what the season had entailed. But I could have appreciated the week and entirety of the event more. I kept myself kind of isolated because I didn't want any distraction."