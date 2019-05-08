Jamal Adams: Jets embracing 'win-now' type mentality

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is ready for a culture change.

Since entering the league in 2017 as the sixth overall pick of the draft, Adams has endured being part of the Jets' 9-23 record. But he believes the approach to altering the team's course starts during the offseason workout program.

"Obviously we're in New York. This is a win-now type of mentality and that's how we're taking it," Adams said, via Eric Allen of the Jets' official website. "We have to keep stacking the days and keep working out and I think we'll be fine."

The Jets have plenty of reason to be optimistic for a quick turnaround after posting losing records in four of the last five seasons.

For one, the team has a new head coach in Adam Gase. But more important, Gase has a roster that has been built for success on both sides of the football through the draft and free agency in the past two years since Adams arrived.

Sam Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, is the franchise quarterback the team desperately needed before he arrived, and the signal-caller is surrounded by talent. Wide receiver Robby Anderson returns, and the Jets added two-time All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency.

On defense, Adams has more than held his own and broke out last year with 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and 12 passes defensed en route to a Pro Bowl selection. He anchors the back end of coverage, and the Jets injected big-time talent at the linebacker position with C.J. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler. New York then used the 2019 draft to select defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick.

Given the pieces now in place, don't discount the Jets' "win-now mentality."

Sure, the New England Patriots remain the team to beat in the AFC East until further notice and the Buffalo Bills are building a solid roster.

But the Jets appear primed to make the division race quite interesting with a more than adequate foundation on both sides of the ball.