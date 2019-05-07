DDFP: Ranking the 12 best QBs of the Super Bowl era

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Shaun O'Hara, Cole Wright and Joe Thomas -- who makes his first appearance! The group gets into who are the 12 greatest quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era (6:10). Next Joe, Shaun and Cole help Shek figure out the best food in football America by deciding on food for Cleveland, New York and Chicago (38:25). Then after Shaun & Joe depart, Cole chats with Shek about Marvel movies and favorite SNL cast members (51:25).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play