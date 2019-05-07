Jason Pierre-Paul to get second opinion on neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will get a second opinion on the neck injury he sustained last week after being involved in a single-car accident, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Pierre-Paul was treated and then released following the incident Thursday morning in Broward County (South Florida). He was not cited.

The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

After it was reported that the defensive end would seek a second opinion, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht issued the following statement:

"As we stated last week following the news of Jason's auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger. While Jason was treated and released in south Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing."

Pierre-Paul joined the Bucs in March 2018 after being traded by the New York Giants and led the team in sacks (12.5) in 16 starts.