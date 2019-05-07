'Last Chance U' star Ronald Ollie signs with Raiders

Ronald Ollie has come a long way since Scooba.

The ex-East Mississippi Community College defensive tackle and star of Netflix's Last Chance U signed with the Oakland Raiders on Monday. He even brought his own writing utensil.

That makes Ollie the second Last Chance U alum (Rams linebacker Dakota Allen) to earn an NFL shot this offseason.

Ollie parlayed his playing ability and Netflix fame into a scholarship at FCS Nicholls State. He went undrafted, but piqued the attention of scouts after a Pro Day in which he reportedly ran a 4.87-second 40 at 292 pounds, posted a 35-inch vertical, and bench-pressed 220 pounds 22 times.

It was just the latest eye-opening moment in a football career full of them. In 2016, Netflix viewers gained an unprecedented look into Ollie's JUCO experience. The soft-spoken tackle from Wayne County, Miss. immediately became Last Chance U's focal point and a fan favorite.

We watched Ollie struggle with homework and grades. We watched him fend off homesickness and concussion symptoms. We watched him attend class without a pen or paper, much to the chagrin of EMCC academic advisor and human saint Brittany Wagner.

With any luck, we'll watch Ollie suit up in Silver and Black on Sundays. Ms. Wagner couldn't be any prouder.