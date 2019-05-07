Roundup: Patriots plan to sign OT Jared Veldheer

The New England Patriots are set to add veteran depth to their offensive line.

New England plans to sign offensive tackle Jared Veldheer later in the week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, via sources informed of the situation. Veldheer previously had a free-agent visit with the Patriots last week.

Pelissero adds Veldheer is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million and the contract should be finalized after the league-wide deadline passes for counting toward compensatory picks.

The 6-foot-8, 321-pound Veldheer provides plenty of experience with 118 career appearances and 113 starts on his nine-year career spent with the Oakland Raiders (2010-13), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Denver Broncos (2018). He originally entered the league as a third-round pick with the Raiders.

Veldheer, who turns 32 on June 14, also brings a versatile skill set when considering he possesses the ability to play both tackle positions, center and guard.

With the Patriots, he would provide depth behind left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Marcus Cannon.

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Oakland Raiders signed wide receiver Jalin Marshall. The wideout last played for the AAF's Orlando Apollos, where he tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns.

2. The San Francisco 49ers signed former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Wesley Johnson to a one-year deal. Johnson played in 10 games for Miami in 2018 after starting 24 for New York over a four-year span.

3. The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerback Terrence Alexander and safety Isaiah Wharton.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers inked sixth-round picks defensive end Isaiah Buggs and linebacker Sutton Smith to their four-year rookie deals.

5. The Tennessee Titans cut former New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis.