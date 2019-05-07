Buccaneers to induct Ronde Barber into Ring of Honor

One of the greatest cornerbacks of the early 21st century is set to be immortalized.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that Ronde Barber will become the 13th player in the franchise's history to be inducted into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Barber's induction ceremony will take place at halftime of Tampa Bay's Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sept. 22.

The three-time All-Pro corner will join 12 other Buccaneers -- including five of his contemporaries from Tampa Bay's 2002 Super Bowl champion squad -- in the Ring of Honor: Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, Jon Gruden, John Lynch and Warren Sapp.

Barber, the twin of former Giants running back Tiki Barber, spent his entire 16-year career with the Buccaneers, starting 215 consecutive games from 1999 through 2012, snagging 47 interceptions (the most in team history), recording 14 non-offensive touchdowns and tallying 28 sacks (the most by a CB in NFL history).

The corner was named to five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro squads and was an integral part of the Bucs' turn-of-the-century dominance on defense. En route to a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, Barber sealed Tampa Bay's Championship Game victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 92-yard pick-six.

Barber has been nominated as a semifinalist for but has not received enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the two years. While Barber's ultimate honor will have to wait, the Bucs have offered their highest accolade to the most prolific defensive back in team history.